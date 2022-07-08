Expert MLB predictions and odds: Cubs among sharp bettors’ picks today

As the weekend begins, Major League Baseball has provided bettors a full 15-game slate from which to choose. For experts bettors, though, they’ve identified a few specific contests worth backing.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report sees one side and two totals trigger at least a majority of the above signals. So, without further delay, here are the recommendations.

These divisional foes will begin a three-game series tonight in Milwaukee and experts have identified a total as their preferred market.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since dropped to eight runs at most shops. Furthermore, big money bettors are also interested in the under — as of this writing, that market has seen only 45 percent of all bets against 89 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the under, giving this market three total signals in its direction.

Total Under 8 Runs (-110) — BetMGM

Jose Altuve USA TODAY Sports

These teams will also begin a three-game series tonight and experts have once again identified the total as their best bet.

We’ve noticed sharp action coming in on the over, which opened at 7.5 runs and has largely held steady at that number. Plus, big money bettors are also invested in a high-scoring game — as of this writing, that market has seen 56 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two Action Network MLB betting experts are backing the over as well to round out the three signals in that market’s direction.

Total Over 7.5 Runs (-105) — Caesars Sportsbook

The Dodgers have won all four games against the Cubs this season, but experts believe the Cubs get revenge tonight.

In fact, the Cubs opened as +150 consensus underdogs, but sharp action has actually seen their price rice to between +168 and +185 depending on where you shop. Further, there’s a sizable amount of big money backing Chicago — as of this writing, the Cubs have received only 11 percent of all bets, but 75 percent of the total handle.

There’s also an Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Betting Against Good Teams — identifying the Cubs. That system, which looks for road underdogs receiving less than 35 percent of all bets, has a 41 percent historical win percentage and 10 percent return on investment.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are betting the Cubs, giving the underdog four total signals.

Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+185)