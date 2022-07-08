ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Expert MLB predictions and odds: Cubs among sharp bettors’ picks today

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulSvm_0gZKNK2900

As the weekend begins, Major League Baseball has provided bettors a full 15-game slate from which to choose. For experts bettors, though, they’ve identified a few specific contests worth backing.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report sees one side and two totals trigger at least a majority of the above signals. So, without further delay, here are the recommendations.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

These divisional foes will begin a three-game series tonight in Milwaukee and experts have identified a total as their preferred market.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since dropped to eight runs at most shops. Furthermore, big money bettors are also interested in the under — as of this writing, that market has seen only 45 percent of all bets against 89 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are backing the under, giving this market three total signals in its direction.

Brewers vs. Pirates PRO Report Pick

Total Under 8 Runs (-110) — BetMGM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDD9I_0gZKNK2900
Jose Altuve
USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

These teams will also begin a three-game series tonight and experts have once again identified the total as their best bet.

We’ve noticed sharp action coming in on the over, which opened at 7.5 runs and has largely held steady at that number. Plus, big money bettors are also invested in a high-scoring game — as of this writing, that market has seen 56 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two Action Network MLB betting experts are backing the over as well to round out the three signals in that market’s direction.

A’s vs. Astros PRO Report Pick

Total Over 7.5 Runs (-105) — Caesars Sportsbook

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

The Dodgers have won all four games against the Cubs this season, but experts believe the Cubs get revenge tonight.

In fact, the Cubs opened as +150 consensus underdogs, but sharp action has actually seen their price rice to between +168 and +185 depending on where you shop. Further, there’s a sizable amount of big money backing Chicago — as of this writing, the Cubs have received only 11 percent of all bets, but 75 percent of the total handle.

There’s also an Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Betting Against Good Teams — identifying the Cubs. That system, which looks for road underdogs receiving less than 35 percent of all bets, has a 41 percent historical win percentage and 10 percent return on investment.

Finally, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network are betting the Cubs, giving the underdog four total signals.

Dodgers vs. Cubs PRO Report Pick

Chicago Cubs Moneyline (+185)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Seager HR, Smith inside-park shot send Rangers past A's 10-8

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, rookie Josh Smith’s first home run in the big leagues was an inside-the-park shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Monday night. Seager led off the fifth inning with his 20th homer before Smith’s one-out liner in the sixth skipped past sliding center fielder Ramón Laureano and rolled to the warning track. The speedy leadoff hitter slid headfirst across the plate easily ahead of the throw, pausing on his belly briefly before getting up and smiling. The A’s cut an eight-run deficit to two in the eighth and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth. Laureano hit a two-run homer and Chad Pinder connected on a three-run shot off Kolby Allard, who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day.
ARLINGTON, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy