Man shoots another man 12 times over sitting outside woman home, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Roddrick Wilkins (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting another man 12 times, over sitting outside a woman’s home.

On Jun. 26, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4200 block of Brindley Drive.

A man was outside a residence sitting on an electrical box, according to an affidavit.

The woman who lived there went outside, and the two got into a verbal altercation.

Shortly after, another man, later identified as Roddrick Wilkins, walked up to the two and looked at the woman asking, “is this him?” court documents showed.

After the woman nodded, Wilkins pulled out a gun and shot the man 12 times in the back and lower half.

The victim, while in the hospital, positively identified Wilkins as the shooter.

Roddrick Wilkins was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 1st-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and vandalism $2,500 - $10,000.

Wilkins has a court date on Jul. 11.

Comments / 26

Grieves Fray
3d ago

This dude ain't EVER getting out of jail. He's getting those NBA numbers... and the way laws are looking, people doing every bit of their gun-time right now.

Reply
13
Jaye Baby
2d ago

First off sweetie the green box belongs to the city. Just because it is in front of your house means nothing. You could have just called the police and asked them to come move him.

Reply
8
 

#Memphis Police#Shooting#Murder#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
