ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bkYx_0gZKN8Wg00

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour.

Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the British Open.

The Scottish Open is the first time the PGA Tour is co-sanctioning a European tour event, and it led to the strongest field in tournament history, featuring 14 of the top 15 players in the world ranking. Tringale won’t have to contend with half of them.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player, was among seven of those players who can get an early start on the Old Course at St. Andrews. They all missed the cut.

Most of them got caught on the bad end of the draw. There was only a wee breeze Thursday morning when Tringale opened with a 61 and Woodland shot 64. By the afternoon, the wind was gusting to 30 mph, and the difference was just over three shots.

Friday gave a steady dose of strong wind, typical for these parts and still playable considering the design of the links-like course that allows for the ball to be played along the ground.

Scheffler (72) was on the good side of the draw and got a taste of quirky bounces, finding pot bunkers and other trouble that kept him from making up ground. PGA champion Justin Thomas had a 77 and missed the cut by seven shots. He got the bad end of the draw.

Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also got the bad end but made it through just fine. Schauffele started his day with a big wind at his back, 225 yards to the pin and an 8-iron in his hand. He was trying to figure out how short to land it, and he judged it well. It rolled out to 15 feet for an eagle, and while the round wasn’t flawless, his 65 was the best of the day.

Coming off a win at the Travelers Championship, the Olympic golf medalist was in a tie for fourth, three shots behind.

Fitzpatrick was even stronger. He was 6 under for the day without a bogey on his card until dropping shots on each of the last two holes. His 66 also left him three back.

The difference in rounds?

“Massive,” Fitzpatrick said, knowing full well the scoring average for the Thursday afternoon wave was 3.2 strokes higher. “That’s obviously a large amount and to be honest, I feel like the wind sort of got calm as we started this morning. I think it’s safe to say we got the worst half of the draw.”

Also three shots behind were Kurt Kitayama (71) and Jordan Smith, whose 69 featured an ace that made him and his caddie happy. Smith hit 6-iron from 186 yards that rolled into the cup on the par-3 17th. Title sponsor Genesis awarded him an electrified GV70 SUV, while caddie Sam Matton received an all-electric GV60.

The only problem is figuring how to get them home because both have cars this week. That was the least of their worries. Still to come is a weekend of more wind and a dozen players separated by five shots.

Tringale took advantage of downwind holes for birdies, and then started giving them back starting on the par-5 16th through the first hole. He had to make a 5-foot par putt on No. 2 to end the nasty streak and held on from there. The wind’s effect was just as difficult on the greens as from the tees or fairways.

“It’s so tough to judge how much the wind is going to hurt, and then you get a putt that’s where the wind is going sideways,” Tringale said. “It might be a ball, two, a cup, even as close as 7, 8 feet. It’s really tricky.”

Woodland referred to it as a mental grind, especially as the temperatures dropped late in the day. Even so, he is excited to be within range of the lead and playing well, which he attributes to putting swing coach Butch Harmon back on the payroll.

Harmon is retired from full-time work, which involves traveling, and Woodland was bouncing around to various instructors. He finally had enough and went out to Las Vegas after the Memorial. He saw differences in his swing now from when he won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach three years ago, and the words from Harmon were both valuable and unprintable.

“I needed it,” Woodland said. “He gets me in the right frame of mind.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth SENSATIONALLY proven wrong by caddie on Scottish Open day two

During the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth's debacle on the par-3 6th hole shows the value of having a world-class caddie. Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller have reached the top of the game together, winning three major titles and spending 26 weeks as World No.1.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' evening stroll at St Andrews ahead of The Open was a vibe

It is hard to put into words just how much St Andrews means to Tiger Woods, who returned to the home of golf yesterday evening ahead of the landmark 150th Open. There is a standard gap of five years between Opens being held at the iconic Old Course and at 46 years old, it simply means that Woods’ creaking body will likely finally bid farewell to his favourite course this coming week.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open is the first co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour as part of their strategic alliance announced in November 2020. The spots in the field were split between the two tours and resulted in a field with 14 of the top 15 players in the world competing. (Mind you, competing in a tournament in Scotland on a links-style course ahead of the 150th Open at St. Andrews makes it a pretty attractive place to play.)
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Golf#British Open#Us Open#Scottish#The Renaissance Club#European
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship

Tiger Woods is in the middle of his preparation for The Open Championship which begins this Thursday at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. Together with fellow pro Justin Thomas, Woods practiced some shots at the said course recently, but that wasn’t even the best takeaway from that little trip to the links. Here is a […] The post Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Major Sponsor 'Pauses' Partnership With 2 LIV Golfers

A pair of golfers in the LIV Golf Series will reportedly be down a major sponsorship going forward. Over the weekend, Mastercard senior VP of communications Seth Eisen confirmed that the brand has paused its relationship with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, citing "uncertainties around their standing." We have paused...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pro golfer holes out the shot of his life to shoot 59

It’s already been an extraordinary year for Ben Griffin. The 26-year-old out of North Carolina earned his first status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the current campaign, and with three second-place finishes on his tab already, he’s in third place in the standings and well on his way to competing fulltime on the PGA Tour in 2022-23.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn’t even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George’s in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions’ Dinner. The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.” “The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” the R&A said. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Tiger Woods is emptying the tank for St. Andrews, but don't think it's a goodbye

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The greatest player of his generation is prepping for this tournament like a wide-eyed rookie soaking in his first taste of Open Championship magic. Tiger Woods touched down in Scotland on Saturday, promptly cruised over to St. Andrews and, alongside bestie Justin Thomas, chipped and putted his way around the Old Course. He finished in the shadows of the R&A’s headquarters not long before midnight and was back at it not 10 hours later, the centerpiece of a surreal scene when he played a full 18 holes in front of … well, anyone. The course functioned as a “bar was open to the public,” as is always the case on Sundays, and the public wanted to watch a 15-time major winner do his thing at the most special venue. It could be the last time.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
Sports Illustrated

2022 British Open Betting Preview

In the long history of the British Open, St. Andrews has been the home of 29 events before this season. Zach Johnson won in 2015 with a score of -15 while holding off Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff. The rotation of this tournament and potential swings in weather can lead to a wide range of results in relationship to par.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Three rounds are complete at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele looks to make it back-to-back wins in his past two PGA Tour starts heading into Sunday's action. The No. 11-ranked Schauffele holds a two-stroke lead over Rafa Cabrera Bello at 7 under after making a Saturday surge with a 4-under 66, which tied for the lowest round of the day. That came just a day after Schauffele put himself back into contention with a 5-under 65 in the second round, the lowest score of any player that day.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas’ caddie has an intriguing wedge suggestion for St. Andrews

Open Championship week at St. Andrews is upon us. And as an overzealous golf geek with a love for links courses, this feels like the days leading up to my birthday and Christmas all rolled into one. With links golf presenting a unique challenge compared to traditional PGA Tour setups,...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Open: Xander Schauffele holds two-shot lead at Renaissance Club

-7 Schauffele (US); -5 Cabrera (Spa); -4 Spieth (US), Palmer (US), Smith (Eng); -3 Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tringale (US), Smalley. Selected others: -2 Grace (SA); -1 Fleetwood (Eng); E Hatton (Eng); Knox (Sco), Syme (Sco) Xander Schauffele holds a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open at...
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

987K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy