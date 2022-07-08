ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XrzA_0gZKN7dx00

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump’s finances.

The decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won’t be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted.

The appellate panel narrowed the request even more. It held that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform should be given records of financial ties between foreign countries and Trump or any of his businesses for 2017-18. It also ordered Mazars to turn over documents between November 2016 and 2018 relating to the Trump company that held the lease granted by the federal government for the former Trump International Hotel located between the White House and the Capitol.

“We determine here that the Committee has shown the requisite need for some, but far from all, of the presidential information covered by its subpoena,” Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Judith Rogers. The third judge who heard arguments in the case is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who dropped out of the case when President Joe Biden nominated her to the Supreme Court.

The committee first issued a subpoena in 2019, then renewed it in 2021.

Lower courts had first ruled broadly in favor of the committee, but the Supreme Court in 2020 ordered a new analysis.

In issuing its ruling Friday, the court raised the point of Trump’s right to continue fighting the subpoena, noting that the question remained of whether Trump maintains executive privilege as a former president.

In addition, the Biden administration “has not opposed former President Trump’s efforts to challenge the Committee’s subpoena,” Srinivasan wrote, adding that the administration’s last word in this case “was to argue that the subpoena must be invalidated” under the Supreme Court’s analysis.

The committee’s hunt for records overlaps with other records that have already been released to investigators. In 2020, for instance, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in his demand for Trump’s tax records, though the ruling kept the documents out of the public eye. Vance’s office took possession of those records in February.

In that case, criminal charges have been brought against the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. They are due back in court on Aug. 12, postponed from a scheduled July 12 appearance.

Comments / 28

David J White
2d ago

As far as this Nam Era 1970s Army veteran is concerned if Trump isn't held accountable along with every right winger involved with January 6, 2021, "A NATION OF LAWS" will be nothing but a spurious punchline...

Reply(1)
25
Larry Eder
9h ago

in November, i think the republican should go after the financial records of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden. Obama, Pelosi and Hillary. if you open a person's financial records for one, it should be open to all!!@

Reply(3)
6
Sandy Stone
2d ago

His crimes won’t be written in his legal papers. He’s too shifty to be caught that easily.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Executive Privilege#Democrats#Trump International Hotel#The White House#Committee
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

Trump's 2020 Coup Attempt Could Get Legal Backing

The Supreme Court said it’ll take up a case that could give state legislatures basically unchecked power when it comes to federal elections. We’ve seen that shoddy claim before — it was part of the groundwork for Trump legal adviser John Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. But now, that coup may have found its legal theory with the right-wing court. Leah Litman and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss.July 6, 2022.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

987K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy