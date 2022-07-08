ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

U.S. consumer credit growth slows considerably in May

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx1vU_0gZKMtWR00

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose at its slowest pace in four months in May as Americans pulled back on credit card usage, a trend that if sustained, could hamper consumer spending amid growing recession fears.

Total consumer credit increased by $22.35 billion, the smallest since January, after rising by a downwardly revised $36.76 billion in April, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to climb $31.90 billion after a previously reported $38.07 billion advance in April.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card usage, rose only by $7.419 billion after increasing $17.96 billion in the prior month. The slowdown in revolving credit could partially explain the modest gain in consumer spending in May.

With annual consumer prices surging at a rate last seen more than 40 years ago, some Americans have been turning to credit cards to pay for essentials like gasoline and food.

Rising interest rates and mounting fears of a recession as the Fed aggressively tightens monetary to cool inflation could be discouraging some from taking on too much debt.

The U.S. central bank has raised its policy rate by 150 basis points since March.

Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased by $14.93 billion in May. That followed a $18.80 billion rise in April.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Credit Card#Consumer Prices#Revolving Credit#Interest Rates#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy