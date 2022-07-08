Hedge funds fall 5.9% in first half of the year

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Hedge funds posted a negative performance in June, bringing losses this year to almost 6%, as volatility across markets accelerated, a report by hedge fund data provider HFR showed on Friday.

The fund weighted composite index fell 3.08% last month. All four different hedge fund categories tracked by HFR - equity, event-driven, macro and relative value - posted losses in June.

Macro hedge funds, however, are still in positive territory for the first half of the year, up 8.98%.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler

