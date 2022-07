NORRISTOWN — A study delving into open space in Montgomery County revealed a number of benefits of protecting more than 46,000 acres of land. “It’s a tool to hold up and say there (are) qualitative benefits to open space,” said Bill Hartman, open space section chief with the Montgomery County Planning Commission. “You can go out and gain respite, get exercise … but there are also definable, quantifiable benefits to protecting that open space and that’s all the more reason to protect it going forward.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO