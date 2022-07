James Malcolm “Mack” Circle, 67, Glasgow, entered into his final rest Friday, July 8, 2022 at TJ Samson Community Hospital after a brief illness. Mack was born in Hodgenville, Ky. to the late Charles Henry and Irmgard E. (Emmy) Circle. He learned a trade at a young age working on cars that would lead to a lifetime of hard work as a mechanic. He married Regina “Gina” Hare in 1978 and made Glasgow his forever home. He was an ASE certified mechanic and retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in 2021. He was a lifetime fan of Kentucky basketball and enjoyed collecting knives, Zippo lighters and any UK memorabilia. Mack loved his family and was a very beloved Dad and Pop Pop. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO