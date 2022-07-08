How to find your way around Birmingham during The World Games 2022

You will love the timeless classic design on this mostly one level home with over 3400 square feet and designer finished spaces. The main level features hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with large center island that opens to dining room. The living room is centered around a gorgeous Fireplace with vaulted ceilings. You'll find a spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite master bath, featuring walk in shower, large soaking tub, separate vanities and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has a 4th Bedroom and full bath with a great open loft for extra media room/play area. Amazing outdoor living space perfect for Summer nights features a covered patio, deck, and built-in firepit area. 3 car garage! Close by fishing pond, playground, and park! Award Winning Schools- 2013's BEST SELLING community, Provence at Liberty Park.
