ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Police seize $18M in illegal drugs in 2nd quarter of 2022

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRO3h_0gZKKsi800

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 8 that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400
Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800
Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440
Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800
LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191
Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550
Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490
Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420
Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100
MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567
MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930
Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300
Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050
Total Value $18,594,658
Courtesy of Pa. State Police

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
wkok.com

More Than $13,000 Stolen Around Selinsgrove Recently

SELINSGROVE – In Snyder County, state police are talking about two thefts recently, and two arrests. Troopers say said they’ve arrested 36-year-old Jonathon Cataldi of Lewisburg on theft and theft by deception. A Selinsgrove woman said Cataldi failed to deliver on an $11,000 contract. They say she paid him the money but he did not deliver the goods or services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for stealing items at store with two young children in her care

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing items from Best Buy in Snyder County while accompanied by two young children was arrested. State police at Selinsgrove identified Ashlee White, 36, of Northumberland, as the woman who allegedly put items in her backpack on May 25 and left the store in Monroe Township with paying. White was seen on surveillance video leaving the store a short time later in a vehicle with the two young children with her. Police said total value of merchandise stolen was $190. White was arrested last week and charged with retail theft through the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

90% of Harrisburg shooters don’t get arrested

Kierston Miller and her 8-year-old cousin were in their kitchen in October when a bullet ripped through the screen door in Hall Manor hitting her in the bicep and the girl in her arm. The stray bullet, likely fired in a dispute in a community park nearby, could have killed...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County man charged with strangulation, aggravated assault

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman. Pennsylvania State Police say on July 2, Gary Allen of McVeytown had assaulted the woman and choked her to the point where she could not breathe. Allen fled the scene and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana Plants#Drug Trafficking#Thc#Du#Courtesy Of Pa#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Grocery store burglarized overnight in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a burglary that took place over the weekend. According to Ephrata police, a grocery store in the 400 block of North Reading Street was burglarized overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9. The suspect was able to gain entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Creepy video shows man stealing beer from York County home

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A creepy security video shared by Northern York County Regional Police shows a burglar stealing beer from the back porch of a local home. Police say on July 10 around 1:30 a.m. the man entered a back patio through a sliding door and stole a bottle of beer from a table. The video shows the man walking past the windows before slowly opening a sliding door and walking onto the porch.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc27.com

Camp Hill attorney sentenced for obstructing federal investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill attorney has been sentenced to a year of probation and issued a $50,000 fine for obstructing a federal investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Charles W. Johnston, age 75, of Fairfax County, VA, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on July 8.
CAMP HILL, PA
lebtown.com

Online registration to be offered by county for concealed weapon permits

Registrations for concealed carry permits in Lebanon County are about to enter the digital age. Lebanon County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a request by the county’s sheriff department to have Permitium provide online registration services to residents seeking new or renewed concealed weapon permits. Lebanon County Sheriff Jeff...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver allegedly falls asleep, crashes into mailbox, other car

Lancaster County, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says a driver is facing charges after falling asleep while driving and crashing. According to authorities, the driver of a Toyota minivan was traveling northbound on Furnace Hills Pike around 4:00 PM on July 8. Police say the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUIs, public drunkenness, terroristic threats, death undetermined

DUI Crash – At 11:12 p.m. June 18, police responded to the 400 block of Beech Run Drive for a crash. Police determined that the driver, Douglas Brown, 59, of Fredericksburg, was driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and arrested him. The incident involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
LEBANON, PA
wtae.com

18-month-old drowns in Beaver County pool

Police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, are investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene at 274 Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Graham Allgyer was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy