Flagler County, FL

Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they hurtle toward an arbitrary Aug. 31 deadline that could potentially bring some local development to a halt, the Flagler County School Board on one side and the county, Palm Coast and Bunnell on the other remain in sharp opposition over how to collect money developers owe the district to...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 1

flaglerlive.com

Portables Are Back: Buddy Taylor Middle Takes Delivery of 7 Classrooms, Leased for $105,000

Twenty portable classrooms were removed from the Buddy Taylor middle school campus 14 years ago as the district was making a push to house as many students in its buildings as possible. The construction of the shared cafeteria and classroom building between Buddy Taylor and Wadsworth Elementary, affectionately known as Buddyworth, made the removal of portables possible.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Mike Haridopolos endorses Chase Tramont for HD 30

'The voters of Brevard and Volusia counties can trust Chase to be their voice in Tallahassee.'. Former Senate President Mike Haridopolos is endorsing Chase Tramont in the Republican Primary for House District 30. “Chase Tramont is a natural-born leader. He’s a tested conservative that stands strong for what he believes...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC. If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 11, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
villages-news.com

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see how much better the living would be in The Villages. Think about how much better all of our lives would be, if we adopted that rule.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villages Charter School alum arrested after nearly causing crash

An alumnus of The Villages Charter School was arrested after nearly causing a crash near Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. Taylor Christine Baltzell-Stabile, 22, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was driving a black 2019 Ford Mustang early Friday morning when she nearly caused an accident, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Gas Below $4 a Gallon in Sight as Prices Continue to Fall

Gas prices in Florida have fallen by almost 50 cents over the past four weeks, with prices as low as $4.15 a gallon at some Orlando gas stations on Sunday, and falling below the $4.50 mark in most Palm Coast gas stations. Prices along guzzler’s alley on State Road 100...
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

