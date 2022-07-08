ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is rent so high across the Bay Area?

By Ken Suarez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Rent increases have become more common and bigger recently leaving many asking what's behind the skyrocketing prices. New research conducted by a Florida International University economist says the cost of rent in the Bay Area has gone up about 17 percent in the last year. "I...

Cameo
3d ago

unadulterated price gouging that's why! Biden needs to sign an executive order to stop 🛑 it!!

tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterspout spotted near Pasco County coastline

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Video captured a waterspout moving Monday morning near the Pasco County shoreline, which prompted a tornado warning for a short time. Tyler Carmer said he took a video of the waterspout in the Anclote area. The National Weather Service says at 10:30 a.m., a confirmed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Duke Energy Florida expands ‘self-healing’ tech

In 2021, Duke Energy Florida’s innovative technology that can repair itself and re-route power helped Pinellas County residents avoid over 57,600 extended outages, saving over three million interruption minutes. With hurricane and afternoon thunderstorm season bearing down on the area, the “smart” technology is currently on pace to shatter...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
995qyk.com

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery?

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Florida mother, children seek help as rent affordability wanes

POINCIANA, Fla. — Although Monique Burks was smiling as she and her daughter packed up a box of kitchen supplies one late June afternoon, her mind wasn’t exactly at ease. A working mom and her six kids ran out of time to find a new Poinciana rental after theirs was sold.
suncoastnews.com

More than 1,000 giant African land snails captured in Pasco invasion

Florida is digging in for a long siege in Pasco County. Giant African land snails — “one of the most damaging snails in the world” — have infiltrated the county’s second-largest city, New Port Richey, and its immediate surroundings. State agriculture officials say they have already captured more than 1,000 of the fist-sized invaders since identifying the first intruder on June 23.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
International Business Times

Invasion Of Giant African Land Snails Puts Florida On Offensive

Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans. The snail, native to East Africa, is one of the...
FLORIDA STATE

