Placer County, CA

Man’s body recovered after falling off jet ski at Folsom Lake

By Jacque Porter
 3 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered on Friday after a man went missing when he fell off a jet ski at Folsom Lake Saturday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office said Saturday that the search for Eric Riley, who fell off a jet ski around 3 p.m. near the Granite Bay area, had turned into a recovery effort.

Woman sets two people and their tent on fire, Stockton Police say

Officials with California State Parks said that the Placer County Sheriff Dive Team conducted searches Saturday and Sunday and that the department has checked for the body at the location of the incident every day, but the active search has been suspended. The search was called off early on Sunday after winds created choppy water conditions and low visibility.

Riley was one of two drownings at Folsom Lake Saturday.  Around 2 p.m. on the same day, the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring that was later confirmed. The body of the swimmer from that incident has been recovered.

Park officials believe Riley was not wearing a life jacket.

FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Safety experts on high alert after recent drownings across region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures heat up, many people are hitting local swimming pools, lakes, and rivers to cool off. However, safety officials continue to be on high alert as we have already seen several people drown throughout the region. Many people had gone to Tiscornia Beach in Sacramento to cool down. “The water […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Sacramento Accident

Accident on Elkhorn Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a Sacramento car accident involving two vehicles in the Foothill Farms area on July 7. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) police report stated that the collision occurred along eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard just east of Andrea Boulevard at around 3:21 p.m. and involved a Ford Explorer and Hyundai Accent. Upon arrival, police noted that both vehicles had been pulled over to the right-hand side of the roadway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eric Riley
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Need a life jacket? Metro Fire has a loan program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District wants residents to know it has a life jacket loan program for both children and adults. “Chances are, that spending a few extra minutes visiting one of our Fire District Stations or other participating locations will ensure that you and your family will have a safe and joyful water experience this summer season,” Metro Fire said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Folsom Lake#Jet Ski#California State Parks#Drowning#Accident#Stockton Police#Dotons Point#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
FOX40

Vigil held for missing Winters teen

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of the Winters community gathered at Saint Anthony Catholic Church Saturday to hold a vigil for a teen who has been missing since last Sunday after a truck crashed into Lake Solano County Park near Winters. Deputies rescued one teen, but never found 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros when that truck was […]
WINTERS, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

