Sheriff's Office Investigates Suspicious Package At St. Mary's College Of Maryland

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
St. Mary's College of Maryland Photo Credit: Facebook/St. Mary's College of Maryland

A suspicious package led to a swift response by law enforcement agencies after it was located in a St. Mary’s College of Maryland room with a reported ticking timer, officials said.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a suspicious package at the college on Friday, July 8, prompting a heavy response from multiple agencies to investigate the incident.

The suspicious package was located by members of the bomb squad, and areas of concern were searched, ultimately leading authorities to determine that there were no explosives present at the school.

Officials noted that several other college campuses in Maryland experienced similar incidents on July 8, all of which are being investigated by local law enforcement agencies.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Cpl. Glen Knott at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext 72279 or emailing Glen.Knott@stmarysmd.com.

Agencies involved in the investigation include:

  • St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies;
  • Maryland State Police;
  • Maryland State Fire Marshal;
  • St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety;
  • St. Mary’s County Department of Energy Services;
  • Local fire and rescue personnel.

The college announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon that the investigation concluded, though it canceled the scheduled River Concert Series event that was scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 8.

“A police investigation related to a report of suspicious packages has concluded,” school officials said. “All impacted buildings are cleared and are now open.

“We canceled tonight’s River Concert at a time when we could not verify the length of the investigation,” they added. "Though the campus is all clear, the concert will remain canceled.”

Anonymous tips can also be sent to St. Mary’s County Crime Stoppers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to “TIP239” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

