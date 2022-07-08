ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botched CPD raid victims reach $450K settlement with city

 3 days ago
Anjanette Young lawsuit filed around same time; she was awarded nearly $3M

CHICAGO -- A family that accused Chicago police of wrongfully raiding their home has reached a $450,000 settlement with the city.

It happened in August 2019.

Steve Winters and Regina Evans said officers burst into their apartment and aimed guns at the couple's two young daughters, who were in bed.

And they said the children suffered "lasting psychological trauma."

Body camera captured the moment officers busted down the Winters family's front door.

The family previously accused police of trying to cover up that they had no evidence to justify the raid.

The federal lawsuit filed last year was the latest to accuse the city's police department of wrongfully raiding the homes of people of color. It came months after a Black woman sued after officers barged into her apartment and forced her to stand naked and handcuffed while they conducted a search. In that case, police got the address wrong.

Anjanette Young was awarded a nearly $3 million settlement in December of last year.

According to the latest lawsuit, 4-year-old Reshyla Winters and her 9-year-old sister, Sevayla Winters, were in bed on the evening of Aug. 7, 2019, when officers broke down the door of the family's home, stormed in without a warrant and pointed their guns at the girls' father, Steven Winters. While one officer knelt on Steven Winters' back with a gun to his head, another went into the girls' bedroom, where he shined a flashlight and pointed a shotgun at them. A third officer entered the bedroom of the girls' grandfather and pointed a gun at him as he was sleeping in bed.

"Chicago police officer Sanchez nevertheless pointed his flashlight and pistol directly at the girls from two feet away as they lay in their beds in their bedroom, causing nine-year-old Savayla to freeze with fear and urinate on herself in her bed, causing four-year-old roof Rashyla to cry and causing lasting psychological trauma to both girls," said attorney Al Hofeild Jr.

The girls were so frightened that they cried and wet their beds, the lawsuit contends. The raid caused "lasting trauma... in the form of nightmares, bed-wetting, trouble sleeping, decreased appetite, crying fits and fear and distrust of police," according to a news release announcing the lawsuit, which names the city and the officers involved as defendants.

The lawsuit argues that the officers not only used excessive force, but that they entered the wrong home based on a vague description of a suspect with a gun at a nearby gas station. It contends that footage from their body cameras shows they were mistaken, and that no gun was ever found in the family's apartment and no suspects were arrested.

The lawsuit asserts that the officers tried to cover up their mistake by claiming in their reports that they heard and saw the suspect they were chasing run into the apartment and then out the back - statements that were proven false by the bodycam footage, which the family's attorney, Al Hofeld Jr., obtained through an open records request.

"They do not show anyone entering or exiting plaintiffs' building or plaintiffs' apartment," the lawsuit says. "Officers did not find any sign that any suspect had entered. Officers did not arrest anyone. The terror and stress to this innocent family was all for naught. "

"it was terrifying for me because I never been through anything like that in my life, ever in my life. Police... I mean I just got off work, put my kids asleep and they just kick the door in," said Steven Winters.

"My husband was on the floor with a gun up on his head," said Regina Evans. "That was my main focus. One false move and he gone."

Hofeld said the lawsuit is the 11th involving 32 children of color who have been similarly traumatized. One of those was a 3-year-old girl who was in her home in August 2013 when officers executing a search warrant put a gun to her chest. The city ultimately settled that case for $2.5 million and two officers involved in the incident were stripped of their police powers, according to published reports.

Chicago has paid hundreds of millions of dollars out on police misconduct cases. In 2016, an Associated Press analysis found that the city had paid $662 million for judgments, settlements and outside legal fees. And although the city's legal department on Wednesday could not immediately provide statistics about the cost since then, news reports reveal that the total has climbed by tens of millions of dollars per year.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

