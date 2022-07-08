ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Reveals the Nasty Habit He Dropped During the Pandemic — ‘I’m Just at the Age When Nothing Good Comes From It’

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Brad Pitt set social media on fire recently with a shockingly deep interview and high-concept photoshoot for GQ magazine. The cover art left the 58-year-old actor nearly unrecognizable. While the Oscar winner talked about everything from loneliness and retirement, to his unique medical condition and getting conned into a treasure hunt. Pitt also revealed that he dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7iii_0gZKJGe500
Brad Pitt | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breitling

Brad Pitt considers himself to be on his ‘last leg’

After more than 30 years in Hollywood, Pitt told GQ that he is having thoughts of retirement. And he’s carefully pondering the path he wants to set for himself in the final stages of his career.

“I consider myself on my last leg — this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Pitt shared.

His attention has shifted tremendously from being an actor on-screen to being a producer. And his Plan B Entertainment company has some big plans in the coming year. But Pitt will be back on the big screen this summer in the feel-good blockbuster Bullet Train from director David Leitch.

“In the conversations I had with Brad, the number one goal was to make a movie that’s entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater,” Leitch says.

The Oscar winner dropped a nasty habit during the pandemic

Pitt didn’t talk about his divorce from Angelina Jolie and the ongoing custody battle over their six children. But the article made it clear there were “no obvious family photos on display” at the Hollywood Hills bungalow he bought back in 1994.

It’s the first home Pitt purchased when he started getting big paychecks. And after fixing it up in the aughts, it’s the one home among his several properties that he “hides out” in now that he’s single again.

In the years since his split from Jolie, Pitt has focused more on his health. He says he’s gotten sober and hasn’t had a drink in six years. The Missouri native also revealed that he quit smoking during the pandemic and now uses nicotine mints.

“I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” he says. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Pitt shared that he used to wake up every morning and enjoy coffee and cigarettes. But he says he’s not an “indestructible” type who can get away with that anymore, like his acquaintance David Hockney, the British painter.

“He’s still chaining, the hard-core English way. It looks great.” Pitt said. “I don’t think I have that. I’m just at that age when nothing good comes from it.”

Brad Pitt shared his unique medical condition and admitted to being conned into a treasure hunt

Two of the most notable details from Pitt’s interview that had social media buzzing were his unique medical condition and his admission that he was conned into searching for gold on his property in France.

Pitt says he has a condition called prosopagnosia — aka face blindness — which is the inability to recognize people’s faces. Even though he wants to remember the people he meets, he says he physically can’t do it.

As for the con artist, Pitt says he was approached by a man who claimed that the 1,000-acre French property that he bought with Jolie — Château Miraval — had millions of dollars worth of gold from the Crusades buried on the grounds. So, he bought some radar equipment and searched every inch.

“I got obsessed. Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all,” Pitt confessed. “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

Pitt later found out — after finding zero gold — that the man was trying to get him to invest in a radar company. After that experience, Pitt says he felt “pretty foolish,” but the hunt was exciting.

Comments / 129

Liliam Nielsen
3d ago

I love his honesty and transparency. No doubt he will continue to be successful in all his future endeavors. He is still a great actor, and a very handsome one.

Reply(6)
54
Funnyuask
3d ago

Glad you quit cigarettes, they make everything smell so bad, hair, hands, your home, your car, your clothes, not to mention your breath.🤢

Reply(2)
54
James Smith
3d ago

Good for you Brad I quit smoking 20 years ago but this drinking thing is on and off I'm trying too quit I commend you for quitting I'm right behind you, I want to smoke weed medicinal of course but my doctor keeps telling me I dont need it I bet he gets high every day.

Reply(13)
40
Related
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
David Hockney
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Hills#Blindness#Pandemic#The Nasty Habit#Gq
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy