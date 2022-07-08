ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Caan Was Terrified After He ‘Upstaged’ Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

James Caan had been working as an actor for years when he appeared in The Godfather, but co-star Marlon Brando had already been nominated for multiple Oscars. He even won in 1954 for On the Waterfront. While filming one of his early scenes with Brando, the two men made eye contact, and Caan felt a jolt of fear. He explained that through his acting, he accidentally upstaged Brando. He shared how the other actor reacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw2pT_0gZKJDzu00
Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and James Caan | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

James Caan said he could make Marlon Brando laugh hysterically

In The Godfather, Brando played Vito Corleone, the head of a crime family. Caan played his oldest son, Sonny Corleone. On set, Caan said that he got along exceptionally well with Brando.

“I loved Brando by the way, man,” Caan told the A.V. Club in 2022. “He was the greatest, and I in turn served as his f***in’ clown because he laughed — everything I said, everything I did, he laughed. All day! I mean, it was hysterical.”

James Caan panicked when he ‘upstaged’ Marlon Brando in a scene

Caan explained that during one of his early scenes with Brando, he began playing with a bowl of walnuts.

“There’s a bowl of nuts to my left, walnuts,” he explained. “And I’m listening, hunched over. They’re to the left to me, the both of them, with a little table between them. And for whatever reason, Brando’s talking or [Robert Duvall’s] talking, I unconsciously picked a nut out of the bowl, but they were not shelled. The shell was still on. And all of a sudden, I started to play with the nut.”

He explained that while playing with the walnut, he made eye contact with Brando.

“Now I had it in my hand and I tried to open it a little bit, and right in the middle of a sentence of Brando’s, he just lifts his head and looks at me, stares at me. And I’m going as Jimmy Caan, oh f***.”

By toying with the walnut, Caan felt that he had upstaged Brando, the more established actor.

“I upstaged him,” he said, adding, “I didn’t mean to. I didn’t even try to make noise. I’m sitting there with this f***in’ nut in my hand and I don’t know what to do with it now, you know, because it was Brando. And Brando just looked at me, and then I had to finish. So I opened it up very, very quietly and started eating it a little, little, little bit, little by little.”

The other actor didn’t have a problem with it

As it turned out, though, Caan had no reason to worry. Brando loved the choice.

“When he said cut, Brando started punching his fist and laughed and said, that was great. I said, what are you talking about?” Caan said. “Because he was talking about Sonny not being a Don, like his mind is so scattered and whatever with the girls, with this and that. And the idea that I was playing with the f***in’ nut proves it when he’s talking about serious business. So that turned out great. So that was a good scene.”

Comments / 15

Roseanne Ragosta
2d ago

One of the greatest movies every made 👑

Reply
16
Related
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Inside The Feud Between John Wayne and Frank Sinatra

John Wayne and Frank Sinatra were both iconic names in Hollywood who are sadly now gone. While they became friends later in life, they feuded for many years, namely because of their opposing political views. John was a republican while Frank was a democrat and they often did not see...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
James Caan
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Billy Dee Williams Posts Heartwarming Photo with Late James Caan: ‘Friends Till the End’

Billy Dee Williams took to his Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend and Brian’s Song co-star, James Caan. “Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Billy wrote, along with the hashtag “#jamescaan.” The recent image is of the two actors in the gym. James Caan jokingly sits on Billy’s lap, his arm around his friend. The two share matching grins.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Academy Awards#The A V Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Insider

James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

James Caan died Wednesday evening at the age of 82, according to his Twitter account. Caan was best known for playing Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather." He also starred in "Misery," "Elf," and the TV series "Las Vegas." James Caan, the star of films including "The Godfather," "Elf," and "Misery"...
NFL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy