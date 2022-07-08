ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania state Senate moves to remove protection for abortion rights

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
In a 28-22 vote, Pennsylvania senators advanced a motion that would amend the state constitution. The amendment would allow language to say the state constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion or to taxpayer-funded abortions.

“This amendment does not ban abortion,” said Sen. Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland County). “This is just us giving the people of Pennsylvania the ability to put their voice into the laws of Pennsylvania.”

Retired Superior Court Judge Cheryl Allen calls this decision a win that she’s ecstatic about.

“It will be strictly decided by the voters, by the people, as it should be,” Allen told Channel 11 News. “That’s all our U.S. Supreme Court said. They did not outlaw abortion in the U.S. It’s a state’s issue.”

State Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) called the measure “disturbing,” and said he would continue to fight for women to have the right to choose what they do with their bodies.

“There are women who are faced with life-and-death situations or life-altering decisions that they would be required to maintain a child,” Costa said. “This decision will be determined in this process by a majority of white men and a few minority men.”

Sen. Costa says this amendment, which cannot be vetoed by the governor, could be on the ballot for voters to decide as early as May of 2023.

There are four other amendments in this motion, including an amendment requiring voters to show identification to vote. Some say this bolsters election security, while others call it voter suppression.

Comments / 30

Mimi E Troy
3d ago

Hopefully Gov. Wolf will block it. And to keep this from happening, we'll need Shapiro elected. We cannot be set back 50 yrs! Vote blue!

Reply(6)
16
Deborah Schultz
3d ago

How dare you.. I bet all were men who voted this way..Another way to control women.. 😣😠🤬😈

Reply(3)
9
