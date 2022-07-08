Heroes of the Storm entering Blizzard purgatory, no new content planned

What you need to know

Heroes of the Storm is a long-running multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) from Blizzard Entertainment.

The game, which pulls from many Blizzard franchises, has enjoyed years of post-launch support and content additions.

On Friday, the company announced that no future content is planned for Heroes of the Storm.

Similar to StarCraft and StarCraft 2, Heroes of the Storm will be in "maintenance mode" moving forward.

Blizzard Entertainment is the developer behind many popular titles and franchises, including World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and more. One long-running game from the legendary studio, Heroes of the Storm, is preparing to enter its long and quiet final stage of life.

On Friday, Blizzard Entertainment announced that Heroes of Storm will no longer receive new content or features in the future. The popular MOBA game is entering Blizzard purgatory alongside other aging titles like StarCraft and StarCraft 2, in that Blizzard will continue to keep the game running with necessary support and little else.

Seasonal rolls and hero rotations will continue, and the in-game store will remain operational. Players will be able to keep playing Heroes of the Storm indefinitely, with Blizzard committing to further critical bug fixes, client stability patches, and even occasional balancing changes. However, no new heroes, maps, events, or any other content is planned for the MOBA moving forward. For all intents and purposes, Heroes of the Storm is frozen in time.

As a "thank you" to dedicated players of Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard is gifting the Epic Arcane Lizard mount to every player with next week's patch update. This news follows the seven-year anniversary of Heroes of the Storm, and will likely be a bitter pill for many players to swallow. A lack of new content may take Heroes of the Storm out of the running for the best PC games , but Blizzard is still working on imminent releases of major titles like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 .

In case you missed it, BlizzCon is set to return in 2023 , where Blizzard Entertainment will celebrate its community and franchises with new announcements and more. On top of that, Blizzard recently announced its intention to acquire Spellbreak developer Proletariat to assist with World of Warcraft.

