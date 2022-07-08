ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Most-read Arlington stories of the week: July 4-8

By Brandi Bottalico
arlnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope those who had time off enjoyed the holiday-shortened work week. With any luck, many of...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Arlington office vacancy rate continues to rise amid work-from-home trends

The pandemic and work from home trends are causing pain for owners of office buildings in Arlington and across the region. Arlington’s office vacancy rate reached 20.8% this month, according to data from CoStar, as relayed by Arlington Economic Development. That’s up from 16.6% at the beginning of 2020, as the pandemic first took hold, and 18.7% at the beginning of 2021.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Baseball Tourney in Arlington — “One area’s loss became another’s big gain in recent days when Arlington County was added as an emergency replacement site for this month’s American Legion state-baseball tournament. The eight-team competition, which will include local District 17’s Arlington Post 139 as the host team, will take place July 26-30 at the Barcroft Park and Wakefield High School fields.” [Sun Gazette]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County slow to react to Bethesda church attacks

Montgomery County government initially kept quiet about the first two arson and vandalism attacks at Bethesda churches early Saturday, and County leaders have been slow to react to the third yesterday morning. County officials made no public announcement of several fires being set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and of the cemetery being vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church next door Saturday until late the next morning, about 10 hours after a third attack at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Arson and property damage at St. Jane's was significant enough that Sunday Masses had to be relocated to a gymnasium.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

NPS “we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year”

“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
point2homes.com

10505 LINFIELD ST, Fairfax, Fairfax County, VA, 22032

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot To Death In Car in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that left a 17 year-old shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 3500 block of Hayes Street in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thezebra.org

USA and Alexandria Birthday Celebration Moved To July 10

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria will celebrate its 273rd and the USA’s 246th birthday on Sunday, July 10, at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St.). Admission is free. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Scheduled activities will go on as planned, including:
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Speed limit reductions coming to roads in Courthouse and Glencarlyn

A pair of local road segments are set for a speed limit reduction. At its meeting this coming Saturday, the Arlington County Board is expected to vote to advertise changes in the speed limit along Fairfax Drive from Arlington Boulevard to N. Barton Street, near Courthouse and Rocky Run Park, and on 5th Road S. from South Carlin Springs Road to the Fairfax County line, near Carlin Springs Elementary School.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Modern Distillery Is Closing

DC’s first modern distillery, the makers of Green Hat Gin, will close on Saturday, July 16. The distillery, bar, and gin garden in Ivy City announced its impending shutter on Twitter. Massive spirit company MPG, which acquired Green Hat just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, will keep gin production going at its distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The company says bottles will still be available nationally.
WASHINGTON, DC
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
theburn.com

Meet the brothers behind an Ashburn restaurant and gas station empire

It’s a name nearly every Ashburn resident will recognize immediately — Rubino. As in Rubino’s Pizzeria, the popular restaurant with two locations in Ashburn — in Ashburn Village and in the Broadlands. But the pizza joints are just scratching the surface of the small but growing...
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy