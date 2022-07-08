Most-read Arlington stories of the week: July 4-8

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO