Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg legislatures react to Senate's passage of the state budget

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf vetoes transgender sports bill; GOP pledges to 'never stop fighting' for 'fairness'

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor vetoed a high-profile bill that would have barred biological male athletes who are transgender from competing in women's sports, calling it discriminatory against "marginalized youth." "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
With injunction, a resolution to RGGI in Pennsylvania still far off

(The Center Square) – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf Vetoes Protect Women’s Sport Act

Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 972 on Friday. The bill would designate sports activities in public institutions of higher education and public school to be expressly designated male, female or coed. The bill’s memorandum said, “Having separate biologically-specific teams, which Title IX protects, furthers efforts to promote women’s equality....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

