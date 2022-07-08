Harrisburg legislatures react to Senate's passage of the state budget

LAWMAKERS are working quickly to get $2,000 payments approved before funding is returned to the federal government. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed stimulus checks are gaining more support as the state rushes to make a decision. Meg Snead, the acting secretary of human services, said the payments would be...
Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...
Pennsylvania's Democratic governor vetoed a high-profile bill that would have barred biological male athletes who are transgender from competing in women's sports, calling it discriminatory against "marginalized youth." "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized...
(The Center Square) – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox8 and Pittsburgh's Action News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. According to a recent article, a $2,000 payment could be coming to eligible Pennsylvania residents.
Many states are attempting to help their citizens even while inflation continues to have an impact on their daily lives and the likelihood of a recession growing. In connection with tax revenue surpluses in 2021, a dozen states are presenting various forms of relief. Virginia started offering one-time rebates of...
A new stimulus proposal has been introduced by three Republican senators. It's called the Family Security Act 2.0. It would provide between $250 and $350 per child month to parents. When the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March of 2021, President Biden touted both the $1,400...
Dr. Mehmet Oz is being accused of recording a campaign video from his mansion in New Jersey. The video shows what appears to be the same bookcase as the one in his New Jersey home. Oz is the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania and was endorsed by former...
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a current candidate for U.S. Senate, will soon return to the campaign trail after suffering a stroke just days ahead of the state's primary election in May. A spokesperson for Fetterman, who secured Pennsylvania's Democratic nomination for Senate, told the Pennsylvania Post-Gazette that the candidate...
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 972 on Friday. The bill would designate sports activities in public institutions of higher education and public school to be expressly designated male, female or coed. The bill’s memorandum said, “Having separate biologically-specific teams, which Title IX protects, furthers efforts to promote women’s equality....
Comments / 0