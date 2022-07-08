ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

PCCVB shares 2021 visitor research findings

By TownLift // Park City Chamber of Commerce
PARK CITY, Utah. — Between June 12 and October 10, 2021, the Park City Chamber Bureau (PCCB), in partnership with RCC Associates, conducted 1,177 onsite intercept surveys measuring visitor and trip characteristics. Through this research, PCCB can establish and explore trends to improve the visitor experience and explore new opportunities for targeting tourism.

“This research provides businesses, government officials, and the local community with insight into how our visitor economy supports the community, including through future sustainable growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors,” said Laura Carlson, Vice President of Marketing at Park City Chamber of Commerce | Convention & Visitors Bureau. “To support this sustainable growth, we’re focusing on shaping responsible visitor behavior and understanding and attracting visitors that share our Park City spirit of stewardship. As a result, our environment, community, and local businesses will reap substantial benefits.”

Both overnight and day visitors were included in this research program. Two-thirds of respondents were overnight visitors (66%), with 34% being day visitors to Park City. The typical trip to Park City for overnight visitors was characterized by a stay of four nights and five days. Most chose to visit Park City for ‘leisure and sightseeing’ (38%) and recreation (23%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZbeo_0gZKGeAg00
Results for overnight visitors visitation drivers.

Interviews showed an older demographic last summer with an average age of 47.9. Visitors also showed higher income levels, with 70% earning over $100,000 and 31% of those with incomes over $200,000.

Most overnight visitors stayed in commercial lodging, including 40% in traditional paid hotel/condo/B&B lodging and 26% in rent-by-owner lodging (such as VRBO, Airbnb, etc.). Eighteen percent stayed with friends or family living in the area, and 10% were in timeshares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TJvL_0gZKGeAg00
Overnight visitors spend survey results.

Forty-three percent of visitors strolled Main Street. Per capita, daily expenditures averaged $148, with overnight visitors spending $170 per person per day and day visitors spending $108.

Last summer, visitors were most likely to come from Utah (38%), followed by other southwestern states, including California (12%), Texas (6%), Arizona (5%), and the east coast from Florida (4%).

Intercept locations included Main Street, Park City Mountain Base, Canyons Village Base, Utah Olympic Park, Deer Valley Base, Trailhead, and category ‘other.’


