I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.

MILTON, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO