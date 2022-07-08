ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAPPED: Helicopter hoists new UOP chairlift parts into place

PARK CITY, Utah — On Thursday a blue-colored Blackhawk helicopter dangled its hoist cable to carry chairlift parts at the Utah Olympic Park (UOP). It’s visible in the upper-center of this photo.

The new expansion at the UOP, a United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Training Site, will not be open to the public. It’ll accommodate alpine ski training for teams including:

TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

