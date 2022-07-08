SNAPPED: Helicopter hoists new UOP chairlift parts into place
PARK CITY, Utah — On Thursday a blue-colored Blackhawk helicopter dangled its hoist cable to carry chairlift parts at the Utah Olympic Park (UOP). It’s visible in the upper-center of this photo.
The new expansion at the UOP, a United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Training Site, will not be open to the public. It’ll accommodate alpine ski training for teams including:
- The United States Ski and Snowboard Team
- The Park City Ski and Snowboard Team
- The University of Utah Ski Team
- The Romark Ski Team
- The National Ability Center Para Ski Team
