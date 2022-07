SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Addiction Care Center has been assisting patients with substance abuse disorders for about two years. Now, the voluntary program has helped more than 500 people and has proven to be beneficial in limiting substance abuse. One of those 500-plus stories includes Norma Spanton. Throughout her journey, she says it has always been similar to a road trip. It has its stretches of peace, sometimes there is a wrong turn, but it is all part of the trip.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO