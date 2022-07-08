ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Gulfport, South Pinellas Oriental Fruit Fly Quarantine

By Nano Riley
thegabber.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: South Pinellas County, including Gulfport, is now under quarantine for the Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis). The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) sounded the alarm after the destructive pest appeared in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg in late June. “This detection highlights the...

University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
