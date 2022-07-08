ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect weekend ahead

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A cold front passing through this evening will come through dry, aside from the slightest chance of a passing shower. Clouds will then clear tonight as high pressure settles in. This will set the stage for...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Hot Monday with much needed rain tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Mostly sunny, hot and dry weather on the way today. Temps will be in the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. The humidity will slowly increase later today into tonight as moisture arrives with a cold front into tomorrow. We are looking at some showers and potential thundery downpours overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow with scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Finally the potential for some rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The high-pressure system that has brought beautiful summer weather the last few days is departing Western New York. Replacing this is a swath of warmer and more humid air that will last about 36 hours. As a cold front approaches the Rochester area tomorrow this moisture-rich atmosphere along with the arrival of the front will help to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: A picture perfect Sunday before a little uncomfortable and unsettled early this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y, (WHEC) - It was a cool start for us this morning as temperatures dropped into the low 50s and mid 40s for some!. We were close to the record here in Rochester of 48, but we didn't quite make it with a low of 49. Don't worry though, the cool weather will go away quickly with abundant sunshine today as highs make their way near 80 degrees. A wonderful afternoon is expected today, but for any outdoor plans be sure to grab the sunglasses and sunscreen as the UV index will be at a value of eight.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: We Enjoy the Nice Weather, But Western New York Needs the Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A sprawling high-pressure system continues to be anchored over the entire Great Lakes and northern New England states. This has produced lower temperatures and humidity the last few days, but that is about to change. As the center of the system moves east of Rochester, a more southerly wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday. This will usher in more heat and humidity which will bring more uncomfortable weather to Western New York for the next 48 hours. The higher humidity also brings a greater chance of rain.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Winning Weather for the Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A high-pressure system will continue to spread across the Great Lakes for the remainder of the weekend. This is a very good scenario for near-perfect summer weather to finish the weekend. The key ingredients of this weather system is very low humidity and comfortable temperatures. However, a warm front is set to cross the area on Monday. As a result, the heat and humidity will build for the start of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

In need of a shower or two

While all the sunshine has been wonderful for outdoor plans so far this summer, much of the area is getting to be quite dry. Much of the western United States are under drought conditions, but now parts of New England and the Northeast are also coming close or are under drought status.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester area gas prices drop just over a nickel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Slowly but surely, gas prices are starting to fall. According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon in the Rochester area dropped 5.6 cents over the past week, averaging $4.86. That's down almost 12 cents from a month ago, but of course, is still $1.71 higher...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 200 people ran along the scenic Genesee Riverway Trail on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - More than 200 people took advantage of the beautiful weather, and got out and got active before the Corn Hill Festival on Sunday morning. The Corn Hill 5K ran along the scenic Genesee Riverway Trail. The race began in the Corn Hill neighborhood, then headed south, and looped back around.
ROCHESTER, NY
dailyadvent.com

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Western New York

IMAGES DISTRIBUTED FOR BUDWEISER - The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales kick-off Super Bowl weekend and celebrate Budweiser's donation of clean electricity to the City of Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Budweiser) You will have two chances to see them this weekend. BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your cameras ready! The...
ATLANTA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Luxurious Picnics Offered Across New York State

There are backyard picnics and then there are luxurious backyard picnics. The summer of 2022 is well underway and if you are looking to step up the fun and make things a little more fancy, there are plenty of options from Buffalo to Rochester and beyond to help make your party elite.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Van flips over side of bridge in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

Motorists Urged to Use Caution During Busy Weekend in Geneva

The Geneva Fire Department is urging drivers to use extra caution and patience this weekend. With the Ironman race and the Geneva Firefighters Parade, this weekend could bring an extraordinary number of visitors and traffic in and through the city. The parade will be starting at 7 on Saturday and is expected to have between 50- 60 different marching units, emergency apparatus, and bands. There will be no thru traffic downtown during the parade and parking will be limited.
WHEC TV-10

Multiple fire crews extinguish Fairport fire after five hours

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Fairport last night. The Fairport Fire Department said it took crews about five hours to put the fire out and to complete the overhaul process. Firefighters said the fire went up the back of the house and throughout the attic. Several crews from across the region helped on-scene.
FAIRPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

City of Geneva Begins Water Main Flushing

The city of Geneva’s water maintenance department is conducting its annual water main flushing program. Flushing is conducted annually to remove sediment from the water main to check the operating condition of fire hydrants, section by section, throughout the city. The work involves little to no interruption of service,...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili CSD to host job fair Thursday

GATES CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates Chili Central School District is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open positions include school aides, teacher aides, bus drivers and attendants, cleaners, cafeteria monitors, and food service helpers.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Foodlink's Festival of Food returns after two year Covid hiatus

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - Foodlink’s Festival of Food returns to Rochester Public Market. Tickets are now on sale for the Festival of Food, Foodlink’s annual fundraiser. The event will be held on Sept. 12 after taking two years off during the pandemic. Dozens of Rochester area food and...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Celebrate Cascade on the Keuka Outlet Trail

Sunday, Sept. 18 offering new views and access to the waterway. PENN YAN – For nearly two centuries, the waterfalls located along the Keuka Outlet hosted mill races, sluices, gears, shafts and multiple buildings housing the water wheels of hydropower and industry. Through the many decades, these facilities employed hundreds of people and fed thousands more. Gradually, as commerce changed the hydropower uses of yesteryear gave way to the recreational uses of today. Most of the remaining Cascade Mill facilities are now vacant and derelict and are scheduled to be removed this summer. This will allow increased access to the waterfall for fishing, picnicking, hiking, and photography that reveals the bucolic splendor of the waterway as it spills 20 feet down.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating pair of shootings Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. RPD responded to the area of 155 Warwick Ave at 10:57 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. They found shell casings and evidence that a home had been hit. No one was inside and there were no injuries reported.
ROCHESTER, NY

