First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y, (WHEC) - It was a cool start for us this morning as temperatures dropped into the low 50s and mid 40s for some!. We were close to the record here in Rochester of 48, but we didn't quite make it with a low of 49. Don't worry though, the cool weather will go away quickly with abundant sunshine today as highs make their way near 80 degrees. A wonderful afternoon is expected today, but for any outdoor plans be sure to grab the sunglasses and sunscreen as the UV index will be at a value of eight.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO