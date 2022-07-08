Timeline: How the assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe unfolded

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, died Friday after being shot in the city of Nara by a gunman who used what’s believed to be a homemade weapon.

Abe was speaking at a campaign stop when he was shot twice from behind. He was taken by ambulance and helicopter to a hospital, where he later died.

Police seized the suspected gunman, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, at the scene. He remains in custody.

The killing has shocked Japan, which has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world.

Here is what we know about the shooting. All times are approximate:

11:30 a.m.

Abe is speaking on the street in front of Kintetsu Railway's Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara. It's two days before a national election and he's there on behalf of a junior politician from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Security officers have accompanied Abe but the gunman is able to approach without being stopped.

Abe speaks for only a minute before he is shot in his right neck and left chest , according to the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency. He collapses and bystanders give first aid. He was reported as being responsive just after the shooting but soon slipped into unconsciousness.

Police arrest the gunman, who does not attempt to escape.

12:20 p.m.

Abe arrives at Nara Medical University Hospital but has no vital signs, hospital officials report. He is given blood transfusions in more than four hours of treatment.

5:03 p.m.

Abe is pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death is blood loss, officials say.

Afterward

The gunman tells police he wanted to kill Abe over issues unrelated to politics, according to NHK, the Japanese broadcasting corporation. Police say he admits he attacked Abe.

Police describe the gun as a double-barreled weapon , about 16 inches long and 7 inches wide. Officers raid the gunman's apartment and confiscate similar weapons, books, and a personal computer, the Associated Press reported.

The gunman was a three-year member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the nation's navy, defense officials said.

________

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Timeline: How the assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe unfolded