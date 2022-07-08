UPDATE: Park Fire's progress halted at roughly 3 acres

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.) - Within roughly an hour of breaking out, the Park Fire has been contained to about 3 acres, Santa Barbara County Fire officials told KSBY.

They say the brush fire, which burned into a hillside south of Buellton, was driven by wind.

Winged aircraft and dozers that were initially called to help extinguish the fire have been canceled.

US Forest Service fire crews are assisting Santa Barbara County Fire with mop up.

__

UPDATE (1:17 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the Park Fire has burned between 1 and 3 acres of brush along the Nojoqui Grade and has the potential to burn 5 to 10 acres.

One building was threatened by the fire and has been evacuated. It was not damaged by the fire.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

__

(1:05 p.m.) - A brush fire burning in Santa Barbara County broke out early Friday afternoon.

The Park Fire has burned the hillside along northbound Hwy 101, about a mile north of the Hwy 1 off ramp just south of Buellton. It was first reported around 12:22 p.m.

Several Santa Barbara County Fire crews are working to contain the fire from the ground and the air.

KSBY

Forest service crews, fixed wing aircraft and Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit's 964 Firehawk helicopter have been sent to the fire.

About 20 minutes after it was first reported, firefighters say the fire had burned 1/4 acre.

The far right lane of northbound Hwy 101 is closed.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.