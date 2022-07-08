Red Light Roundup 06/27 – 07/03/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

June 27, 2022

06:26— Carey Bruce Neminske, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 5000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221692

10:53— David Lazarashvili, 61, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221694

14:15— Cynthia Caroline Austincorah, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2200 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5(A)]; Case no. 221696

17:10— Ben Bert Pattillo, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221699

June 28, 2022

01:33— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221704

08:45— Armando Burgos, 41, of San Mateo, CA, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 221705

June 30, 2022

10:45— Megan Ann Smith, 38, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)], DUI .08 ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(B)]; Case no. 221729

July 01, 2022

20:38— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 221742

20:38— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 48, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221741

July 02, 2022

21:55— Victor Michael Buckley, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221749

July 03, 2022

05:28— Luke Lyons, 18, was arrested on the 8700 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for DUI COMBINED ALCOHOL AND DRUG [23152(G)]; Case no. 221751

Paso Robles Police Department

June 27, 2022

02:13— Salvador Trinidadresendiz, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1909

03:05— Julio Cesar Orantes, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221908

18:11— Joshua Corey King, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221916

June 28, 2022

04:02— Jose Manuel Avila, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221919

09:40— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220473

18:00— Nathaniel William Stanhope, 37, of Templeton was arrested on Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S]; Case no. 221921

20:05— Mariano Rosales, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 2nd St. and Olive St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 221923

June 29, 2022

04:18— James Daniel Elliott, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221925

June 30, 2022

14:04— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221939

20:20— Douglas Jeremy Rambo, 26, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221942

July 01, 2022

09:05— Evelyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221946

09:30— Ladd David Jones, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221947

09:43— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, transient, was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221947

20:04— Jonathon Andrew Spencer, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221955

22:40— Rogelio Espinoza Virrey, 52, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Melody Dr. and Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221957

23:39— Ana M Lopezhernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1100 block of 19th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221959

July 02, 2022

02:07— Martin Floresgomez, 28, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221958

08:58— Robert Dale Baty, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201006

10:07— Oscar Ramirez Flores, 66, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]

14:00— Cheryl Marie Hall, 44, transient, was arrested on N. River Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221965

23:35— Lorenzo Munoznava, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221771

23:43— Mauricio Munoznava, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-1771

July 03, 2022

03:42— Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FALSELY REPRESNETING SELF AS ANOTHER [148.9(B)PC]; Case no. 221969

08:37— Bailey James Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221971

09:53— Jose Carlos Alvarez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221972

20:59— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 920 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221125