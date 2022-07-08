ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give blood this July and you could get a chance to win Shark Week merchandise

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shortage of blood for those in need could be coming this summer, the American Red Cross said, which reported a 12% decline in donations for the month of June.

According to the Red Cross Cascades Region, it did not reach the amount of blood it needs last month, calling it “one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.”

Now, they’re partnering with Discovery to give away Shark Week merchandise in the hopes of inviting people to “dive in” to a blood donation drive this July, according to a press release from Red Cross Cascades.

The anticipated shortage has led Red Cross officials to urge prospective blood donors to make appointments as soon as possible. Those giving blood in July can enter to win a number of prizes:

  • $500 gift card
  • Beach bike
  • Smokeless, portable fire pit
  • Kayak
  • Paddleboard

Additionally, a Shark Week T-shirt will be given to everyone who donates from July 21 to 24 while supplies last.

Where you can give blood

The Red Cross is hosting multiple blood donation events in the Portland metro area. Here’s when and where you can find them:

July 11

  • Fred Meyer at 3805 SE Hawthorne Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Vancouver Blood Donation Center at 5109 NE 82nd Avenue in Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 13

  • The MODA Tower at 601 SW 2 nd Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • New Harvest Church at 4290 Portland Road NE in Salem from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinic at 8495 Crater Lake Highway in White City from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Eugene Elks at 2470 West 11th Street in Eugene from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 14

  • Fred Meyer at 3500 SE 26th Avenue in Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Comfort Suites at 100 Opal Court NE in Albany from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit the Red Cross website or call 800-733-2767.

