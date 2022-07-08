ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange Chamber of Commerce names Fiorella Perlloni as the New Marketing and Communications Coordinator

Cover picture for the articleThe West Orange Chamber of Commerce announced the addition to the communications department, Fiorella Perlloni as the Coordinator of Marketing and Communications. Fiorella is a graduate of Universidad del Sagrado Corazón with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising. She is a...

NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
West Orange, NJ
West Orange, NJ
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
HACKENSACK, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
#Advertising#Media Relations#Graphic Designer#Wocc
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
newyorkschooltalk.org

NYC Mom Exposes School Admissions Deception

It’s been a long, arduous, and stressful New York City public school admissions season. And, unfortunately, it’s not over yet. The Department of Education (DOE) has now pushed admissions to public Gifted & Talented programs for grades Kindergarten through 3rd to “late July.”. Meanwhile, families of rising...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Cabana Club reunion will be reminiscent of summer fun from years past

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a memorabilia display, a recreation of the daily lineup at 1 p.m. sharp, and other games and crafts. Admission is charged for guests ages 13 and older. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase and there will be a DJ playing oldies for musical entertainment.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. commissioner of education upholds reprimand against two ex-JC BOE trustees

Acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan upheld a reprimand issued by the state School Ethics Commission against former Jersey City Board of Education Trustees Sudhan Thomas and Marilyn Roman. “Upon a comprehensive review of the record, the Commissioner finds that the decision of. the Commission that appellants violated...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Are These Really The Best Hot Dogs in New Jersey?

Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
FORT LEE, NJ

