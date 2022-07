Banking Circle, the tech-first payments bank, is shifting the dial in the virtual assets market with a new service for banks and payments businesses. By adding USDC stablecoins to its payment rails for payment acceptance, processing and settlement, Banking Circle is “delivering an easy to implement solution that cuts out the need for significant IT or financial investment for businesses that want to get into the web3 market.” It is “a key step in democratizing global finance.”

