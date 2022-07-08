For Many in Our Region, Healthcare is Out of Reach

Days 77-79: I returned to the trail sans the energy and excitement that I normally did. I noticed as I began to drag my feet first with getting in the car (we woke up at 6 but didn’t head out till 9,) then when we drove into Daleville. To be fair though, the siren song of Waffle House is hard to resist even in the best of mental health days.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO