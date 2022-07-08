For Many in Our Region, Healthcare is Out of Reach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg General Hospital’s Emergency Department is getting a new addition for patients with behavioral health issues, thanks to an anonymous donation of $1M. Centra announced Monday that the donation will fund the Commonwealth’s first emPATH unit, with construction beginning this fall. EmPATH stands for...
Make More Happen Together builds on the success of earlier programs by simplifying the grant application process for quicker approvals and shortening the project period to 90 days. “Whether the grant request is for $1,000 or $25,000, we want to see what our neighbors can do to transform this place...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Amtrak will launch an additional roundtrip between Washington D.C. and Roanoke. VPRA will make the announcement during a Service Launch Event at the Alexandria Amtrak Station starting at 7:20 a.m. The train will then depart from Alexandria and arrive in Roanoke at 1:00 p.m. for a Roanoke celebration at the Roanoke Amtrak Platform.
ROANOKE, Va. – A much-anticipated train rolled into Downtown Roanoke from Washington D.C. on Monday and was greeted by city leaders and residents – The arrival marked a new chapter of transportation to and from Roanoke. “Tourism, people coming to our city, has increased over the years and...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at a local medical center say vertigo is the most common complaint made by adults to their primary care physicians. “Often times, when people go to their doctor and say ‘I’m dizzy’, they’re prescribed meclizine, which is essentially Dramamine, which can help the symptom go away, but it doesn’t actually help the underlying cause,” explains Dr. Heather Dickey with the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools announced Monday that students can continue to receive free meals during the summer months. The school system can continue providing meals thanks to USDA extending several nationwide waivers, including the Summer Food Service Program, which went into effect Monday. The program...
Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the launch of expanded service between D.C. and Virginia. Starting Monday, an extra train will leave Norfolk at 1 p.m. and arrive about 4.5 hours later. Also, a new southbound train departs from the District at 12:05 p.m. daily.
In Floyd County just off route 8, a meadow of yellow and pink wildflowers is one of the sites for a new project, called Floyd Flower Power. The acre-and-a-half is owned by a local church, which was happy to let the group use the land. Earlier this year volunteers planted 3,000 wildflower plugs, 15 trees and 15 shrubs throughout the meadow.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Concerned residents and business owners want to enhance safety on Smith Mountain Lake by turning part of it into a no-wakesurfing zone. The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission said they received a first-of-its-kind application for the Merriman Run section of the lake. Executive Director Kristina Sage...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley received a $400,000 grant from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to help prevent homelessness. It comes as eviction rates are skyrocketing across the state. The grant money is going to be used to hire more lawyers and...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 35.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.42 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People lined up in the rain before the Salem fair opened at noon Sunday, the last day of the fair. People who attended enjoyed a variety of food and rides, or petted and fed the animals. Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said this year they almost...
ROANOKE, Va. – A week ago, we told you about the construction of a small home in Roanoke to help get one more person off the street. With music blasting from the radio, 62-year-old Dawn dances with excitement to see her new home. Dawn faced homelessness for more than...
Days 77-79: I returned to the trail sans the energy and excitement that I normally did. I noticed as I began to drag my feet first with getting in the car (we woke up at 6 but didn’t head out till 9,) then when we drove into Daleville. To be fair though, the siren song of Waffle House is hard to resist even in the best of mental health days.
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are paying tribute to former Troutville Fire Department Chief Harold Paderick, whom they say impacted fire training all over the world. Harold Paderick passed away one week ago, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was best known as Dean to his friends and family and served in the fire service since 1965. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Chief Jamey Brads met Dean over 30 years ago and says improving training was his passion.
New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard at around 11:45 Sunday night. Crews saw fire and smoke just outside the facility where the fiberboard product is stored prior to shipment. About 100 bundles of fiberboard were on fire and plant personnel...
ROANOKE, Va. – According to a 2022 Blue Ridge Continuum of Care report, there are about 216 people in the Roanoke Valley experiencing homelessness, and a Roanoke native has returned to his hometown to build a solution. It may look like a small box from the outside but it...
