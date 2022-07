The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 5 indicated no real change for our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast portion of the county improved to abnormally dry. The rains of Wednesday night aren’t reflected in this data. The six to ten-day outlook (July 12 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 14 to 20) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. As we are entering mid-July and summer is half over, where do we stand for our summer crops?

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO