Theater review: ‘Awesome and Awesomer’ an appealing, lighthearted song revue at Legacy Theatre

The Legacy Theatre, just a year old and created on the historic site of the old Stony Creek Puppet House in Branford, is right up there with the Goodspeed and Ivoryton Playhouse, atmospherically speaking, as an idyllic summertime spot for light entertainment.

Connecticut has always lacked for intimate cabaret-style performance venues, and while the Legacy has a good-sized stage, a proper auditorium, state of the art lighting and sound, it also has an up-close, scaled-down vibe that perfectly suits, for instance, solo acts by Broadway stars (such as Jelani Remy, fresh from playing the Master of Ceremonies in “Cabaret” at the Goodspeed).

The current attraction, running for just two weekends (through July 16) is “Awesome and Awesomer.” It cheerily evokes a type of cabaret show that used to be much more commonplace: the songwriter’s showcase.

The songwriter in question is Phoebe Kreutz, darling of the New York City anti-folk movement of the early ‘00s. The Legacy is offering “Awesome and Awesomer” as part of a “new works” series, but it feels like a feel-good revue from the ‘70s. It’s actually rooted in a decade-old New York club revue of Kreutz’s songs, with the same director (Kreutz) and music director (Gary Adler). This version adds flashy yet grounded choreography by Billy Bustamante.

Kreutz writes the sort of jokey, direct, deceptively simple-sounding acoustic pop songs that you can’t describe without using the words “clever” or “precious” or “witty.” Many of them comment on modern romantic foibles, particularly the singles dating scene. Full of one-liners and relatable bad-night-out scenarios, these songs must kill on club stages, and they adapt well to a theater stage.

The songs have similar themes and tones and styles, and that’s all the theatrical continuity “Awesome and Awesomer” needs. There are no plots, no recurring characters, no costumes, just a few props. The four female performers — Jennifer Barnat, Katie Boren, Emma Green and Katrien Van Riel — switch roles and attitudes with antic aplomb. They complement each other well both in their appearance and their harmonies. Green gets some of the young-and-vulnerable numbers, Barnhart the wiser and jaded ones, while Boren and Van Riel are the wild cards.

Effort has been made to smooth down Kreutz’s raw-sounding solo acoustic guitar tunes (found on such albums as “Big Lousy Moon” and “Bemusement Park”) into workable piano-based arrangements. These are delivered with show-biz moves that are unnaturally grand and smiley yet thankfully stop short of over-the-top pasted-on smiles and jazz hands.

So what are the songs about? Earning bragging rights for being the one who ended the relationship first. Being called “Ma’am.” Comparing your lover to the Beatles. Doing the math on whether your ex-boyfriend got his new girlfriend pregnant before or after breaking up with you. The gender of God. Getting crushes. Drunk dialing.

Most of these are heteronormative relationship songs, so it’s nice to hear the gentle duet “The Day the Basement Flooded” feature a same-sex couple. There are several single-and-coping songs, including one where a women decides to take herself out on a date.

Occasionally Van Riel — the show’s VIP, especially due to the tour de force rock fantasy solo “Ballad of Throat Culture” — brings out a guitar for a few numbers, and Barnhart (the voice of Zoe on “Sesame Street” and an engaging presence here) strums a ukulele for one song, but mostly the music is provided by music director Gary Adler at the piano. In some ways, Adler’s the show’s biggest celebrity: He’s the co-creator of the long-running musical satire “Altar Boyz,” the original music director for “Avenue Q,” a regular accompanist for Chita Rivera, not to mention Kreutz’s collaborator on the musical “The Nice List.

A fuller band would give a bigger lift to the vocals and also match the exuberance of Bustamante’s exuberant choreography.

Adler mostly provides jaunty melodies at the back of the stage, but sometimes he’s brought into the main action. The show’s funniest character, Katie Boren, beans him in the head with food from an impressive distance.

All in all, “Awesome and Awesomer” is a date-night show where you don’t have to commit too deeply. Just a pleasant night out, and a short one at that.

Yes, the Legacy is a year-round venue and yes, they sometimes do darker fare, but at the moment this venue is made for this unassuming, unthreatening, silly and life-affirming little show right now.

“Awesome and Awesomer” is at the Legacy Theatre, 128 Thimble Island Road, Branford, through July 16. Performances are Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. $25-$45. legacytheatrect.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .