The very popular Bob Lowney Junior will take place Tuesday at the Richmond County Country Club and will draw a field of 41 players in three divisions of boys and girls. In case you are new to local golf, the Lowney Junior was a spinoff of the Bob Lowney Memorial Pro-Am which was started in 1983 at Richmond County CC in memory of a young West Brighton attorney and close friend of Bill Britton who died suddenly. The Lowney Memorial Pro-Am went on for 26 years and raised millions for Special Olympics and Junior golf for Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO