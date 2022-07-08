Driver arrested after allegedly driving into a tent on the side of the road, two injured

Newly released surveillance footage shows how a ground service worker single-handedly stole a plane from an airport in Seattle, Washington, before he intentionally crashed it, resulting in his death. Although the incident occurred in August 2018, the Port of Seattle only recently made the surveillance footage available, after a media request. The footage shows Richard Russell enter Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he was a ground service worker, and pass through security. He then taxied a Bombardier Q400 onto the runway before taking off. There was no one else on board. Two fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the airplane, which crashed on Ketron Island. An investigation by the FBI concluded that the crash was intentional and did not find any evidence of terrorist motivation. Credit: Port of Seattle via Storyful.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO