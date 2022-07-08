ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver arrested after allegedly driving into a tent on the side of the road, two injured

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a driver reportedly drove off the road and hit a...

komonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

15-year-old arrested, suspected of DUI crash in Spanaway with other teens in the car

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a 15-year-old girl suspected of a DUI crash with three other kids in the car. The sheriff's department said they received reports of a car crash in Spanaway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the driver was suspected of being under the influence. A deputy arrived and identified the driver as a 15-year-old girl.
SPANAWAY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Gun battle sends crowds fleeing after Washington Hall show — UPDATE

Cars were damaged but there were no reported victims after gunfire sent crowds at a Sunday night show at Washington Hall fleeing into the streets around 14th Ave. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, gunfire was reported just before midnight near the concert and community venue at 14th and Fir. Minutes later, more gunfire and a multi-car collision was reported at 12th and Yesler.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Accident
KOMO News

Missing person died in ATV accident, police say

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old Tacoma man who went missing while camping near the Wynoochee Valley Dam has been found dead. The family reported the man missing on Friday night around 8 p.m. They say he left on an ATV quad from the camp and had not returned.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a vehicle plows into a restaurant in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Friday, three people suffered injuries after an SUV ran into the Cat Sang restaurant in Kent. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:00 p.m. in the 20500 block of 108th Street. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car slammed into a building for undetermined reasons. On arrival, responders found the car partially into the Cat Sang noodle soup bar with two occupants inside the vehicle.
KENT, WA
nypressnews.com

Newly Released Footage Shows Worker Steal Plane From Seattle Airport Before Fatal Crash

Newly released surveillance footage shows how a ground service worker single-handedly stole a plane from an airport in Seattle, Washington, before he intentionally crashed it, resulting in his death. Although the incident occurred in August 2018, the Port of Seattle only recently made the surveillance footage available, after a media request. The footage shows Richard Russell enter Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he was a ground service worker, and pass through security. He then taxied a Bombardier Q400 onto the runway before taking off. There was no one else on board. Two fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the airplane, which crashed on Ketron Island. An investigation by the FBI concluded that the crash was intentional and did not find any evidence of terrorist motivation. Credit: Port of Seattle via Storyful.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Renton Police investigating shooting that left one dead

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Williams Ave S. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man from Tacoma, unconscious with a gunshot wound. Medics...
RENTON, WA
KXRO.com

Tacoma man found dead at Wynoochee Dam after being reported missing

A Tacoma man died near the Wynoochee Dam. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they were called to a camping area at the Wynoochee Dam on Friday, July 8 at approximately 8pm for a missing person. According to their report, the 42-year-old Tacoma man was last seen...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Catalytic converter thieves target Renton neighborhood

RENTON, Wash. — Despite a new law that hopes to deter incidents, catalytic converter thefts are still taking place, especially in one Renton neighborhood. "There must be a better way to go about doing things than stealing catalytic converters," said Tony Barngrover. Video posted on Ring.com caught thieves in...
RENTON, WA
truecrimedaily

2 teens arrested after 14-year-old Washington girl is fatally shot while sitting in car

TACOMA, Wash. (TCD) -- Two 17-year-old males were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl. According to a statement, on July 6 at 11:35 a.m., Tacoma Police Department officers received a shots fired call in the area of South 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Soon after, police received another call about a shooting victim on the 1900 block of South Ainsworth.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

50+ shots fired during South Seattle concert

A concert at Washington Hall in South Seattle ended in gunfire on Sunday night, according to Seattle police and social media videos from the scene. Just before midnight on Sunday, Seattle police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at Washington Hall, located at 153 14th Avenue in South Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill

JAT July 9, 2022 (8:17 am) Any update on the low bridge? seemed to be stuck open @7:40 ruing everybody’s beat rhe bridge weekend plans. WSB July 9, 2022 (8:34 am) Have reported that separately. Still “stuck” per camera view. D-Ridge July 9, 2022 (9:08 am) When...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. This afternoon (July 7), at 1:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of 116th St S and C St S in Parkland. On their way to the location, deputies were informed that three juveniles were fleeing on foot from the scene.
PARKLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy