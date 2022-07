NEWPORT, R.I. – July 11, 2022 – Save The Bay is pleased to announce that the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust has generously contributed $1.5 million to the nonprofit organization’s efforts to relocate its small aquarium on Easton’s Beach to a larger location at downtown Newport’s Gateway Center. In honor of the donation, the family-friendly destination will be named “Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium.”

