FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a break-in at a southeast Fresno business.

Fresno Police officers were called to the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue at about 6:30am Friday morning.

First responders say they found a back door left open and property stolen from the business, though it's unclear what was taken at this time.

No arrests have been made on this crime.