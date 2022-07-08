ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As gun violence plagues U.S. cities, Minneapolis extends innovative diversion program in which eligible offenders take courses to learn why they turn to guns

By Solomon Gustavo
MinnPost
Attorneys at the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office (CAO) stumbled on a troubling realization: The majority of those convicted of misdemeanor gun possession are young Black men with no prior record who say they carry “for protection” and who, after their initial run-in with the legal system, seem to lose hope and...

Andrew D Thompson
3d ago

LOL! Criminals using guns need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law after they are convicted. Quit using plea deals to reduce theirs sentences.

