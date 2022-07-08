PSP: Burglar stole firearm and cash from residence

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Milton State Police said a suspect broke into a Union County man’s home on July 8 and stole a pistol and cash.

Officials said a burglar broke into David Stout’s home in West Buffalo Township and stole $800 cash and a black 9mm Ruger pistol.

Investigators said the burglar entered the home sometime between 12:30 am and 7:45 am on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Mowen at (570)524-2662.