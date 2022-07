Born March 26, 1940 in the Bronx and raised in Sunnyside, Queens by Jewish immigrant parents, Caan is perhaps most famous for his performance as hotheaded gangster Sonny Corleone in 1972's The Godfather, for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar (Joel Grey won for Cabaret, perhaps because Caan split votes with his costars Al Pacino and Robert Duvall). Marlon Brando's iconic line as Don Corleone, "Look how they massacred my boy" (which you've surely seen online in GIF form even if you've never watched director Francis Ford Coppola's classic film) is in reference to Sonny after he gets ambushed and riddled with bullets by rival gangsters — one of the most famous death scenes in all of Hollywood.

