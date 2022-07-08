ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Suspects wanted for stealing high-end items from Walmart

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspected thieves are on the run after leaving a Collier Walmart with two shopping carts filled with various items such as a drone, computer, and even a lawn mower.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident happened on Thursday, July 7 at a Walmart located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. One man walked into the store wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts, according to CCSO.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office
Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect then filled two shopping carts with phone cases, chargers, a drone, a computer, and a lawn mower. According to the report, the man left the store through an emergency exit.

The second suspect approached the store from the parking lot and helped push the cart through the parking lot.

Deputies said the duo left the scene in a white van, according to CCSO.

CCSO said anyone with information can call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 252-9300. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip by calling SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as we learn them.

