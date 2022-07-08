ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Captain America 4’ With Anthony Mackie Lands ‘Cloverfield Paradox,’ ‘Luce’ Director Julius Onah

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB8pk_0gZK8sWp00

Cap has his new commander.

Julius Onah, director of “The Cloverfield Paradox” and “Luce,” is set to helm the fourth “Captain America” movie, starring Anthony Mackie and building on the events from the 2021 Disney+ series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

That show’s creator and head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is writing the screenplay with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the series. On the show, Mackie’s Sam Wilson struggles to accept the mantle of Captain America that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” ultimately learning to accept the title and the cultural weight that comes with it.

The film does not yet have an official title or release date, but expectations are high that Marvel Studios could announce both later this month at San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio will be presenting for the first time since 2019 after SDCC was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It’s also unclear who else from “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — including Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent), Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter (aka Power Broker) or Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine — would be joining Mackie in the film.

Born in Nigeria, Onah attended NYU’s graduate film school, and his thesis film, the 2015 feature “The Girl Is in Trouble,” was executive produced by Spike Lee. He was then hired by J.J. Abrams to direct a sci-fi space thriller that eventually became the 2018 Netflix feature, “The Cloverfield Paradox.” The following year, Onah’s indie drama “Luce” opened at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews for its examination of the pressures facing a white couple (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) and their adopted Black son, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards, including for Harrison’s lead performance and Onah’s direction.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale: ‘Tons of People’ Laughed at Me Over the Idea of Playing ‘Serious’ Batman

Christian Bale will forever be associated with playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, but not everyone believed in the duo’s interpretation of the character. Starting with “Batman Begins” and most notably in “The Dark Knight,” Bale and Nolan grounded the character in a level of realism the comic book movie genre had never seen. Bale’s serious approach was the opposite of the campier take on Batman as seen in Joel Schumacher’s “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Julius Onah
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Tim Roth
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Spike Lee
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Movies#Falcon#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy