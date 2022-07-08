Scheduled Road Closures July 11-15, 2022

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after a crash, but traffic backups continue in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m., and at 1:20 p.m., NCDOT said the highway...
SELMA – Two vehicles collided nearly head-on Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Jordan Narron Road off Buffalo Road. The driver of a small pickup truck claimed a Nissan passenger car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The pickup driver said they slowed and moved as far...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday evening in Dillon County when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded at 8:23 p.m. to the crash at Highway 9 and Harllees Bridge Road about two miles east of the community […]
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued two flood warnings Sunday morning in Johnston County. At 9:13 a.m., officials warned about the Neuse River flooding in Smithfield. It follows an earlier warning issued at 6:54 a.m. for Clayton and Johnston County. The National Weather Service says...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a state trooper sent one person to the hospital. The crash took place on Gillespie Street near Airport Road in Fayetteville. The patrol vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed. The other vehicle also had front-end damage. One person...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Record-breaking heat spawned some severe storms that caused flash flooding in parts of the Triangle. Flooding was reported in multiple areas in Fayetteville including Bretton Woods Drive. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to two cars stuck in water at the corner of B and Grove Streets....
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
CLIMAX, N.C. — Jim and Tammy Sardi had been thinking about moving for quite a while. The house they had lived in for almost two decades was too big and they wanted to downsize. “We just wanted something smaller and single level,” Jim Sardi said. The old house...
One man has died and another remains hospitalized after a Thursday crash on NC 55 at Lewey Drive in Cary. Richard Bryant, 44, was driving a Ford Mustang when it crashed head on with a KIA Forte about 3 p.m. He was taken to Duke University Hospital and died that night, according to a Cary town spokesperson.
Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving residents of Moore County in need during the holiday season, is celebrating Christmas in July with its first information session. The group invites all who may be interested in volunteering or learning more about the program to register to attend on Saturday, July 30 at The Village Chapel Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road, Pinehurst, from 9:30-11 a.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says six sites failed the Swim Guide test– five of which were “off the charts.”. Sound Rivers monitors several areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. This week on the Upper Neuse River,...
ASHEBORO N.C. – An Asheboro man was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident overnight according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7th, 2022, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will host a Back to School Community Kick-Off Event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Biggs Park Mall. The event will feature a day full of networking, door prizes, entertainment, performances and much more. To register for the event, visit https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSezdLAy9BGpva…/viewform, or contact Brendalyn Thompson by phone at 910-671-6000 Ext. 3560 or email at [email protected]
While the North Carolina mountains provide the best views and hiking trails in the state, the Triangle also has plenty of options for those wanting to save on gas. Here are three options for those looking to stay in the Triangle, but still wanting incredible views on a hike:. William...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are investigating a rolling gun battle that injured one driver Monday afternoon as a road rage incident. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. along Cliffdale Road between Nelson Road and Pritchett Road, according to Fayetteville police. Occupants of both cars...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Fayetteville is the first winner of a new lottery game. Laura Nelson won the $200,000 prize from a $5 Hot 5’s scratch-off ticket, according to a release. She bought it from the One Stop Shop on Strickland Bride Road in Fayetteville.
A driver fled the scene while deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over in the Westmoore area. “On June 30, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of NC Highway 705 in Westmoore,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory. “During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, and deputies pursued the vehicle. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Longleaf Church Road in Westmoore.”
Comments / 0