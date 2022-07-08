Scheduled Road Closures July 11-15, 2022

Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO