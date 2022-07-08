ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You don’t have to hide behind the smile’: Naturi Naughton Lewis’ new powerful role as director

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

For two decades, Naturi Naughton has been entertaining us.

In the early 2000’s she gave young women a powerful anthem to ditch their cheating boyfriends with “No More (Baby I’Ma Do Right),” with the girl group 3LW.

Most recently she’s been known for her acting chops. She played Jill on ABC’s “Queens” and Tasha St. Patrick in 50 Cent’s “Power” series on Starz.

“Power” was more than a rewarding role for the actress. It also led to her meeting her now-husband, Two Lewis. It turns out, her on-screen husband, Omari Hardwick, introduced them.

“‘Power’ literally did change my life and found love,” the newlywed gushed. “I’m very, very happy.” The happy couple have been married for three months.

Lewis can now add the title of director to her resume, thanks to a new project with BET Her. She directed the short-film “Behind the Smile.” The film is about a female news anchor who suffers from vitiligo and falls into a deep depression when her boss wants her to hide the skin condition.

“One of the issues of ‘Behind the Smile’ is that she’s trying to put on a brave face and she’s smiling the whole way through, but really she’s dealing with a lot of pain surrounding her vitiligo,” the actress explained. “The choice between showing who you really are and being okay with your imperfections. I really think that’s what my film is really about.”

“Even if your skin isn’t perfect. Even if you are imperfect. We are all flawed and if we embrace those flaws we actually find something beautiful,” she said. “It’s okay to not be okay and say that. You don’t have to hide behind the smile.”

Lewis said that directing was something she had always wanted to do and joined this project to tackle topics that make an impact.

“I was most passionate about the fact that it addresses some of the issues, particularly in communities of color,” she explained. “We are often afraid to talk about depression, mental health, and all the things that come along with that.”

Not only was this Lewis’ first time directing, the crew filmed everything in two days while in Washington D.C..

“Behind the Smile” premieres July 9 at 9 p.m. on BET Her.

