Krispy Kreme’s first Staten Island shop starting to take shape

By Tracey Porpora
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Whether you’re a doughnut lover or not, shoppers of the Staten Island Mall can’t help but notice a new building scheduled to house the borough’s first Krispy Kreme is taking shape,. While a spokesperson for the beloved doughnut company couldn’t pinpoint a...

