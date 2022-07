ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of St. Gabriel will hold a food drive on Sunday, July 10 from noon to 2 p.m. Baby formula and food will be given out to St. Gabriel residents who show proof of residency. Residents can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. The giveaway will be at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. For those who want the baby formula, organizers ask that parents bring a current birth certificate with them.

