The University of Missouri is still Boone County’s largest employer, by far. Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated’s (REDI) website says Mizzou has 8,612 employees. It’s followed by the number two employer, which is University Hospital and Clinics, also known as MU Health Care. They have more than 5,200 employees. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the city of Columbia are also two of Boone County’s top ten employers.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO